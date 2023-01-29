The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Bridge Police investigating shooting at Murray Bridge home

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated January 30 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating Murray Bridge shooting. Picture file

Murray Bridge Police are currently investigating after shots were fired at a Murray Bridge home in the early hours of the morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.