Murray Bridge Police investigating shooting at Murray Bridge home

Murray Bridge Police are currently investigating after shots were fired at a Murray Bridge home in the early hours of the morning.
Just after 3.30am on Monday, January 30, Murray Bridge Police were called to a Gail Crescent property after the occupants awoke to the sounds of gunshots and glass smashing.
Police discovered two shots had been fired into a front bedroom of the Gail Crescent home. Police reported no one was injured in the shooting.
Murray Bridge Crime Investigation Bureau attended with Crime Scene Investigators to examine the scene.
Detectives ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the street or has any other information that may assist the investigation to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
