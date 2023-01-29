Hundreds of new citizens in our towns

Hundreds of new citizens were embraced by Australia Day crowds in our towns.
Citizenship Ceremonies were conducted by councils as part of the celebrations of the birth of our nation.
In fact, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, there were 19,000 such new citizens around Australia.
He said this during an interview on ABC television's Australia Day concert telecast from a stage next to the Sydney Opera House.
It was one of the most ambitious shows ever seen on our special day.
The highlights included an incident in which a wheelchair-bound special-event organiser, clad in a Superman costume, was hoisted high into the air on a tether to perform acrobatics and share the message of "inclusivity".
Indigenous performers Christine Anu and her daughter sang Christine's hits, Casey Donovan rocked the audience and Dami Im added new life to The Church's Under The Milky Way as she accompanied herself on the piano.
The harbor scenes were fantastic with jet-skis creating "flames" and kites soaring hypnotically above the waves.
Interspersed with the performances were "visits" to various Aboriginal countries around the nation. This allowed the program to highlight individuals and groups who have made our nation great.
By comparison, Australia Day celebrations at beaches and in parks around South Australia were humble - but the same message shone through: Welcome, new citizens.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.