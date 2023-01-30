First Auto Collectors Club pizza night since 2021

For some people, Friday 13 is superstitious, but for Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge members (ACCMB) it heralds the beginning of yet another club year, commencing with the annual pizza night, being the first since 2021 because of COVID.
For hosts, ACCMB Life Members, John and Vicki Courtney it was good to return to almost a normal evening.
As one restrictive door closes, another one opens, and this one is not COVID, but the River Murray in flood.
As the Courtney's live near Avoca Dell, the riverfront road along the lagoon, runs past their property where ACCMB members normally park and display their classic and modern vehicles for display in their adjoining front yard.
This part of John and Vicki's front yard was intruded upon near the gateway by a couple of meters of water into that driveway.
So plan B had to be implemented, with ACCMB members entering their property via Torrens Road, parking in and around the shed, backyard and driveway.
For some members the journey from the City of Murray Bridge to Eastside was not as easy as normal, with almost all river ferries out of action, the traffic on the old road bridge has increased significantly, combined with one way traffic causing delays.
For ACCMB members, life's challenges are all just in a day's outing, as owning classic and vintage cars all come with their challenges at some stage or other.
But with all of the above taken care of, and with all 20 cars parked safely, 43 members along with two children settled into the shaded back veranda or lawn area in warm but pleasant evening conditions, all seated around their tables and chairs.
The usual chit-chat of local news took place with the main topic this year being the 1956 versus 1974 and 2022/23 River Murray floods, with many of the older members turning the clock hands of history back to 1956.
Discussions became very quiet on arrival of 24 large pizzas delivered courtesy of Pizza House's new owner Noor, with all in attendance lining up for their fill, served by hosts Vicki and John Courtney, followed by the usual serving of pineapple and watermelon.
Following the thoroughly enjoyable meal, some members ventured into John's shed and memorabilia room to view items of interest from the past that not only meant something to the Courtney's, but to ACCMB members who recognised items of interest from their past as well.
Like with all good things, the evening drew to a close with ACCMB members saying a big thank you to hosts John and Vicki for their hospitality and another successful pizza night.
If motoring is your passion, and you own or dream of owning a historic motor vehicle and want to join a successful, friendly, family orientated, tried and proven 50 year old club, then why not join the ACCMB.
The first meeting for 2023 will be held on February, 7 at 7.30pm in the Johnstone Park Community Complex.
To check us out and learn about the social side of the club and the historic motor vehicle code of practice from our Registrars.
See you there or check out the clubs website at autocollectorsmurraybridge.com for more details.
- With thanks to Graham Edwards and John Courtney.
