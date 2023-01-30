The Murray Valley Standard

First Auto Collectors Club pizza night since 2021

January 30 2023 - 11:30am
For some people, Friday 13 is superstitious, but for Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge members (ACCMB) it heralds the beginning of yet another club year, commencing with the annual pizza night, being the first since 2021 because of COVID.

