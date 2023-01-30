Mannum secure finals spot for Lower Murray Bowls

Mannum have made a statement that they intend to play a big part in finals with an impressive all rinks 23 shot win over ladder leaders Murray Bridge.
Wakefield, Howe, Gregory and McDiarmid were the biggest winners with an emphatic 23-13 victory over Attrill, Shilton, Smart and Trewren, who would have been heavily favoured to win.
McDonnell, Towns, Newman and Dicker got up by seven shots, 24-17, over Ben and Brian Traeger, DiSanto and Pevic.
Jones, VanTijn, Fowler and Evans completed the clean sweep with a 19-13 win over McIntosh, Leckie, Gill and Ferris.
RSL have breathed life back into their campaign with a 16 shot win over Karoonda, who now appear vulnerable in the fourth spot.
David Thiele, Noel Kneebone, Max Wilkin and David Newell were untroubled in their 30-18 win over Josh Porker, Gary Zadow, Malcolm McKenzie and Bill Cornish.
24 of their 30 shots came in a 10 end burst from the fourth to 13 ends, and though they also dropped a three and a four in this period they had built a significant lead.
Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Dale Neal were 21-14 winners over Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Paul Wegner and John Wegner.
After dropping a five on the fifth end, Sipos took control by winning seven ends on the trot to take a 13 to eight lead.
Porker edged back to within a shot, but Sipos again dominated by winning six of the last seven ends to take the points.
Ian Symonds, Peter Jones, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller staged a late fightback to salvage two points for Karoonda over Anne-Marie Kuchel, Allan Wooldridge, James Galbraith and Gillian Newell.
Trailing 12-18 with four ends remaining, Symonds after conceding nine successive shots turned the tables to score the last nine shots of the contest, including a four on the final end to retake the lead.
At Jervois, Tailem Bend got the points despite winning just the one rink in a 70 -65 win.
Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Brett Reschke and Scott Chandler were 28-15 winners over Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon, Rod Harris and Denis Hicks.
Edwards was the dominant force, converting numerous ends and adding shots at will.
Shawn Hicks, Trevor Mann, Bob Solley and Len Gommers had a great battle with Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Stuart Rooke before clinching a 27-25 win.
Schenke had a five shot lead after 15 ends, but three successive twos got Hicks in front.
Schenke picked up a four, but immediately dropped four to again concede the lead going into the final end.
A single to Hicks consolidated the win.
Graeme Herbert, Graham Schenke, Steve Kroehn and Jeremy Scannell survived a late scare to hold off David Hoare, Damien Ackland, Matt Hogan and Trevor Koop.
Herbert held the edge all night, but Hoare drew to within a shot going into the final end after picking up a pair of twos and a three.
A five to Herbert on the final end gave him a 23-17 win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.