The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis continue competition at Christian Reserve

January 31 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was another big weekend for the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennants as Swanport and Sportsmen played off in a close game, while Postel had a big win against Schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.