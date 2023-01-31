Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis continue competition at Christian Reserve

It was another big weekend for the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennants as Swanport and Sportsmen played off in a close game, while Postel had a big win against Schools.
Swanport won with 5-43 against Sportsmen who scored a close 3-39.
Doubles: A Ahrens, A Goodridge v S Dean, J Joy 5-9; E Slattery, R Allchurch v L King, B Hocking 9-7.
Singles: A Ahrens v S Dean 9-4; A Goodridge v J Joy 1-6; E Slattery v L King 6-3; R Allchurch v B Hocking 6-1.
Reverse Double: A Ahrens, E Slattery v J Joy, L King 6-3; A Goodridge, R Allchurch v S Dean, B Hocking 3-6.
Postel took a bigger win scoring 7-51 to Schools' 1-23.
Doubles: A Morrell, P Holmes v Dave Altmann, B Hattam 9-4; T Jones, K Jarvis v J Altmann, P Reid 9-4.
Singles: A Morrell v Dan Altmann 6-3; P Holmes v B Hattam 6-1; T Jones v Dave Altmann 3-6; K Jarvis v P Altmann 6-1.
Reverse Doubles: A Morrell, T Jones v Dan & Petrina Altmann 6-0; P Holmes, K Jarvis v B Hattam, P Reid 6-4.
