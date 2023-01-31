Australia Day Carnival success for Liebich

The Murraylands Cycling Club's youngest member, Zac Liebich - who recently took possession of a sophisticated road bike from the club - finished in fourth place over the weekend at the Australia Day Carnival in Edwardstown in the Junior D Time Trial, and did a remarkable job coming second in the Junior U11/U13 handicap.
The bike was the first to be donated from a Hamilton young man, Bentley Graham.
The South Coast Cycling Club based at Edwardstown were extremely supportive in allowing Zac to use one of their bikes to begin with.
Now, with having this loan bike from the Murraylands Cycling Club, Zac has his own bike to train and race with.
"Thanks for the loan of the track bike. Zac has already been out for a ride and it fits him really well. It's a great bike. We must give a special mention to Doug Issell for the effort in collecting the bike, replacing some parts and setting the bike up for Zac," a spokesperson from the club said.
"We are proud to have the Liebich family associated with our Club.
"Zac had done a couple of come and try's at Edwardstown and loved it so we let him race at the Australia Day Carnival. Post race he was asking when the next race was before we left the car park!"
Zac Liebech's family said they were so proud of his efforts, and wanted to thank the club for supporting a passionate young rider.
"It enables a boy from the country to have access to this cycling discipline. We hope that the committee at the Murraylands Cycling Club continues to push forward in their endeavour to get cycling infrastructure for cyclists just like Zac," they said.
"As a family that rides bikes, we see an immense gap in safe cycling options in the country. A dedicated facility at Murray Bridge would be extremely beneficial in filling that void."
