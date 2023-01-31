The Murray Valley Standard

Australia Day Carnival success for Liebich

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:35am, first published January 31 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Liebich (in red) at Edwardstown at the Australia Day Carnival. Picture supplied

The Murraylands Cycling Club's youngest member, Zac Liebich - who recently took possession of a sophisticated road bike from the club - finished in fourth place over the weekend at the Australia Day Carnival in Edwardstown in the Junior D Time Trial, and did a remarkable job coming second in the Junior U11/U13 handicap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.