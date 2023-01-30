Big wins for Mannum and Mypo in Murray Towns Cricket competition

It was a good weekend for cricket and it showed with some massive wins in the Murray Towns Cricket A grade competition.
The day started off with a very close first game between the Tailem Bend Cricket Club and the Wanderers with a 13 run win.
Tailem Bend played well, managing to score a solid 136 runs before the game changed tides and Wanderers played some slightly better cricket, scoring 149 runs and taking the 13 run win.
It was a much bigger win for Mannum who took out the home team on Karoonda Oval, the Karoonda Magpies.
Karoonda looked to be playing well, making a solid dent of 116 runs, but it was just not enough to hold off the visitors who took a 175 run lead, winning with 291 runs.
At Mypolonga Oval, the home team played off against Monarto for another massive win with Mypolonga winning by 145 runs.
Mypolonga came out onto the pitch to win, scoring a great 265 runs, more than enough to take the win against Monarto's 120 runs.
There were more big wins in the B grade competition with Wanderers taking an eight wicket win against Tailem Bend at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds.
Tailem Bend scored 158 runs and played a good game of cricket but when the pitch changed teams, Wanderers were in to win and showcased some spectacular bowling, winning by eight wickets.
At Homburg Oval, Monarto took a great win against Ramblers with a 106 run lead.
While Ramblers played well, they were not quite able to rack up a century and lost out at 77 runs before Monarto took out the pitch with their batting, winning with 183 runs.
Things were a little closer at Mannum Oval between Mannum and Meningie where the visitors managed to score a very decent 184 runs and take the win.
Mannum played a great game of cricket, scoring 138 runs, but it was not quite enough to beat out Meningie as they lost by 46 runs.
While things were a little closer in the C grade competition, there was one massive win to take the day.
Ramblers managed to take the close win against Tailem Bend at Le Messurier Oval by only two wickets.
While both teams batted and bowled well, the home team were on their mark, taking an incredible two wicket win.
Things were a little different at Perponda Sporting Club as Jervois decimated the Grass Parrots by 247 runs.
The Grass Parrots' time on the pitch was short but not too sweet, only managing to score 24 runs before Jervois took to the pitch, scoring a brilliant 271 runs.
At Johnstone Park, things got a lot closer between the Imperials and Mypolonga.
Mypolonga scored a fairly decent 101 runs before being bowled out and Imperials played the ball, winning by three wickets.
A couple of good games of cricket were played off in the Under 15's competition with the first being played short and sweet by Jervois and Tailem Bend.
Tailem Bend only scored 59 runs before they were bowled out and all Jervois needed to do was hold their own, which they did well, winning with four wickets.
At Mannum Oval, Mannum and Mypolonga had only 50 runs between them.
Both teams played incredible games of cricket with Mypolonga taking a good win against Mannum, scoring 172 runs against Mannum's 122 runs.
Starting off the Under 13's games, Imperials and Meningie had a great game with Meningie managing to win by 70 runs for a final score of 120 runs to 50.
It was a bit of a closer game between the Karoonda Magpies and the Eagles as Karoonda scored a century and won by 37 runs to Eagles' 63 runs.
The final game of the day was played off between Jervois and Mannum with Mannum scoring 75 runs before being bowled out and Jervois taking the win by four wickets and having a final score of 157 runs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.