The Murray Valley Standard

Big wins for Mannum and Mypo in Murray Towns Cricket competition

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 31 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a good weekend for cricket and it showed with some massive wins in the Murray Towns Cricket A grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.