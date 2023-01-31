While River Murray residents have for some time had access to free Japanese encephalitis virus vaccinations, vaccine numbers are running short as the mosquito-borne virus makes its way into metropolitan areas.
There are currently 28 River Murray postcodes still eligible for the free vaccine however, it has been reported by the Opposition that some private suppliers are charging up to $300 for ineligible groups to receive a single shot.
Leader of the Opposition, David Speirs, said that it has become clear that JEV is no longer just an issue to River Murray communities and it is completely unreasonable to charge $300 for a vaccine.
"As water levels were rising late last year, instead of using taxpayer money to rub shoulders with celebrities and royals, Peter Malinauskas should have been focussing on securing more vaccines for South Australia," Mr Speirs said.
"There shouldn't be any hurdles in place for those who wish to protect themselves ahead of travelling to our river communities and now those living in the metropolitan area."
The Opposition is now calling upon the State Government to source more vaccinations and expand the criteria for eligibility for the free vaccination.
"South Australians shouldn't be forced to compromise their health because they can't afford a $300 vaccine," Mr Speirs said.
"Peter Malinauskas needs to up his game and communicate concisely with South Australians about the virus so they don't unknowingly put their health at risk."
Currently, warning signs have been put up at entry points to South Australian reservoirs stating "encephalitis mosquitoes may be present in this area" in a bid to better protect unvaccinated individuals.
For more information on vaccination eligibility, visit the SA Health website here.
