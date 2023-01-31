The Murray Valley Standard
Health

JEV vaccine supplies run short as virus moves to city

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 31 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More JEV vaccinations wanted. Picture file

While River Murray residents have for some time had access to free Japanese encephalitis virus vaccinations, vaccine numbers are running short as the mosquito-borne virus makes its way into metropolitan areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.