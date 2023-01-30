Report of drink driving in the Murray Mallee

Murray Mallee Police have reported one driver for drink driving in Murray Bridge last week.
At about 11.40pm on Thursday, January 26, Murray Bridge Police stopped a Holden ute on Gail Crescent and submitted the driver to a roadside breath test.
Following the breath test, the driver allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.182.
A 50-year-old Murray Mallee man was subsequently reported for drink driving, issued with a 12 month instant loss of licence and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
The Murray Mallee man will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
If anyone sees any dangerous driving they are urged by police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/
