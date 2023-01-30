The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Mallee Police report speeding driver caught at Tailem Bend

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 30 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
22-year-old driver allegedly caught speeding. Picture file

A man will appear in court after Murray Mallee Police report he was caught speeding on the Princes Highway at Tailem Bend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.