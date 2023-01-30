Murray Mallee Police report speeding driver caught at Tailem Bend

A man will appear in court after Murray Mallee Police report he was caught speeding on the Princes Highway at Tailem Bend.
Murray Mallee Police have alleged that around 3am on Monday, January 30, a Hyundai sedan was detected travelling at 138 kilometres per hour (km/h) in an 80km/h zone.
The driver, a 22-year-old Kidman Park man was reported by police for allegedly exceeding the speed limit and breach of his provisional licence conditions.
The 22-year-old was issued with a six-month immediate loss of licence notice and he will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
Murray Mallee Police have reported they will continue to target recidivist drivers and focus on driver behaviours that have been identified as the five fatal causes of road trauma on South Australian roads.
These five causes include drink and drug driving, speeding, distracted drivers, failing to wear seatbelts and dangerous road users.
If anyone sees any dangerous driving they are urged by police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/
