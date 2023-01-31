The Murray Valley Standard
Free weed advice for flood affected residents

By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:30am, first published January 31 2023 - 5:30pm
Weed Warriors of our Waterways demonstration conducted by Andrew Allanson, a local environmental rehabillitator. Picture by Sam Lowe

Landholders along the River Murray and backwaters can access a free advisory service to help manage weed outbreaks caused by the recent flood events.

