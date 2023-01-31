The Murray Valley Standard
Council

Council reject councillor's request for legal advice

SL
By Sam Lowe
February 1 2023 - 9:30am
Rural City of Murray Bridge councillor, Tom Haig. Picture by Sam Lowe

Rural City of Murray Bridge councillor, Tom Haig, has officially been denied access to a legal advice document, first requested in December last year.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

