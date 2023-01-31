Rural City of Murray Bridge councillor, Tom Haig, has officially been denied access to a legal advice document, first requested in December last year.
The council voted against Councillor Haig's motion that under the Local Government Act, the chief executive officer would produce the document informing the council's COVID-19 Policy without delay.
At the council meeting on December 12, 2022, Councillor Haig asked a three-part question on notice about when council volunteers could resume their roles without having to show COVID-19 vaccination proof, when the CEO would be revising council's vaccinations policy, and why, after repeated requests, the CEO continued to deny access to the legal advice that guided the policy.
Councillor Haig said he was unsatisfied with the CEO's - Michael Sedgman's - summarised response to the question and due to repeated rejections of access to the legal document, he was unsure whether the CEO's response came from the policy.
"Without seeing the document myself, I'm surely not expected to simply expect that something provided by Mr Sedgman is indeed from the document that I have been continually denied access to," Councillor Haig said.
"I once again call on Mr Sedgman to give me access to that document; and members, if I do not receive it, be advised that I will be placing a move on notice at the January 30 meeting of this council to hopefully prise that document from wherever it currently resides in the CEO's office.
"I believe that under the Act I am entitled to the document that the CEO has summarised ... for us all in his confidential memo. I do not accept his rationale that he has grounds to withhold that document from me, or from any member of this chamber," he said.
As Councillor Haig was denied access at the December 12 meeting, a move was put forward at the January 30 meeting asking that the councillors support his request and the document be provided.
Councillor Haig said the matter has nothing to do with the CEO's right to manage staff, but everything to do with denying a duly-elected councillor access to a document the CEO is legally required to produce.
To decide whether the move was carried or lost, a vote was held where Councillors Haig, Andrew Baltensperger, John DeMichele and Clem Schubert were in favour and Councillors Airlie Keen, Fred Toogood, Lisa Ann Courtney, Karen Eckermann and Mat O'Brien were against. The move was lost.
Councillor Toogood said the world had gone through a couple of years of "hell" and the Murray Bridge community has not been immune itself to "what some would call World War III", but the CEO and the council's executive team must be congratulated for their work during the tough times.
"I believe that we as councillors have got a hell of a lot of work in front of us and I don't want to spend valuable administration time on this when we have a high river at the moment - there's going to be lots and lots of decisions coming into this room - and we'll be looking at quite some costly repairs to Murray Bridge and surrounding areas, and they're the important strategic matters to me," Councillor Toogood said.
"In two weeks' time, we start looking at the 2023-24 Business Plan and Budget. That's a fist of work to get through once again for this group and the administration. I would prefer to concentrate on that and let's just get on with that work and not fiddling with legal advice, please."
Mr Sedgman confirmed that if the council had voted to move in favour, he would abide by the Act to short provide Councillor Haig with the requested documents, but the move was lost.
Councillor Haig closed out the move and said those who did not support it have handed their legal entitlement to access documents to the prerogative of the CEO.
"If at some future time, should you [the councillors] wish access to a document legitimately, then the CEO will determine whether you can access that or not," he said.
