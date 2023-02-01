The Murray Valley Standard

A great start to the year for the Rural City of Murray Bridge

By Mayor Wayne Thorley
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley. Picture file

Last week I was privileged to host my first Australia Day Awards and Citizenship ceremony. It was a great reminder of the wonderful people we have in our community and of the contribution of our new residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.