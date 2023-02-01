A great start to the year for the Rural City of Murray Bridge

Last week I was privileged to host my first Australia Day Awards and Citizenship ceremony. It was a great reminder of the wonderful people we have in our community and of the contribution of our new residents.
It was with that in mind that I chaired the first 2023 Council meeting, where we considered a request from the Murraylands Multicultural Network to host the 2023 Yuntu-Walun Festival in March.
Council approved a grant of $12,500 to support the festival and acknowledged the contribution of the Network in providing socialisation, entertainment and networking opportunities as well as enabling multicultural communities to celebrate and preserve their traditions in meaningful ways.
Being based on the Murray River, Council has an interest in deliberations of the Murray Darling Association.
To ensure representation at Association meetings, Council on Monday night endorsed nominating Councillor Airlie Keen and General Manager Heather Barclay for the Murray Darling Association Region 6 Executive.
Council approved a joint submission on the review of the Planning System with other Murrayland and Riverland Councils.
Our submission noted issues with assessment timeframes, public notification parameters and the inequity of imposing the ePlanning levy on Councils.
We look forward to seeing the outcome of the review and that the new Planning System is effective in enabling planned development in our region.
Council received and noted the financial report to November 2022 with total Income $176k favourable, reflecting better than budget grant receipts.
Expenditure on projects is less than budget, primarily due to the high river situation drawing resources away from project work.
Flood recovery work may impact on Council's delivery of projects for the remainder of the financial year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.