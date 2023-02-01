Following a once-in-a-lifetime flood event, water has begun to subside from thousands of submerged and inundated properties across the region and attention is now moving to recovery and rebuilding efforts.
Chaired by the State Minister for Planning Nick Champion, the Housing and Construction Flood Recovery met on Tuesday, January 31 for the first time to outline the key issues facing the housing and construction industry.
"The Riverland and Mallee communities make up some of South Australia's great regions and, in recovery, we need to work together to ensure they get back on their feet as quickly as possible," Mr Champion said.
"Getting key industry stakeholders together will be critical in gaining a greater understanding of the issues we face after these historic floods."
Mr Champion said that the recovery will require the whole government due to the complexities of the issues caused by the floods.
"I'd like to credit the Master Builders Association of South Australia for proactively reaching out to government to tackle the challenges facing the sector head-on and plot a path to recovery," he said.
The meeting set out to plot an agreed path for government and industry bodies to address the issues faced, while reducing red tape to allow for a coordinated and streamlined recovery effort.
Those attending committed to each playing their respective roles in the rebuild efforts and pooling resources to ensure the best outcomes.
Master Builders Association Chief Executive Will Frogley, said that a tremendous collaborative effort will be required from several industries.
"It's great to see the State Government and other stakeholders working together to reduce red tape and ensure policies are in place to fast-track a social and economic recovery," Mr Frogley said.
"There are many issues that need to be resolved such as planning reform, labour and supply shortages and ensuring funding is appropriately used."
The collaborative team included; the Master Builders Association of South Australia, the Housing Industry Association, the Urban Development Institution of SA, Riverland and Murray Councils, the Local Government Association of South Australia, Property Council, SA Unions, local MPs and State Government Flood Emergency Recovery Coordinator, Alex Zimmerman.
Topics ranged from planning approvals, insurance audits, certification of building works, regional supply chain and capacity, and issues of consumer protection against flood-related legacy issues, such as black mould.
The Malinauskas Government has already fast-tracked changes to Planning and Development regulations allowing for an agile response to the emergency flood situation.
Further meetings will be held over the coming months as authorities and stakeholders continue to progress the issues while the flood recovery continues.
