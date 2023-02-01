Murray Bridge local journalist, Sam Lowe was one of many finding themselves at the centre of an unforeseen embargo or a spike in premiums for insurance as some communities face the costly reality of living near a river.
Located on the higher side of the river, like a majority of Murray Bridge residents, Lowe did not expect to be forced to make the choice of paying higher premiums - even though floodwaters would unlikely touch his home 3km away from the river - or go without insurance.
"When I moved to Murray Bridge in November, the inability to obtain insurance of any kind was not something I had even thought of. Living around 3km away from the river, I knew for a fact that I personally would not be impacted by the floods," Mr Lowe said.
"When myself and my partner sought to get contents insurance for our rental, we were shocked by the full embargo put not only the Murray Bridge postcodes, but on all river communities."
The embargo for residents looking to get new insurance comes after the devastation of the eastern states flooding events running into billions of dolloars, and now it appears insurance companies are hesitant to insure anyone who is at risk of flooding.
"It started by us looking at all of the different insurance options available and on some sites we could actually see the quoted prices and everything like that, but when we actually went through the system to purchase the insurance, a big red banner popped up telling us it was unavailable," Mr Lowe said.
"There was a point where we thought we had gotten lucky and were able to secure insurance, but the cost we were quoted was insanely expensive in comparison to others who had embargoed the region.
"As a couple of early 20-year-olds renting in Murray Bridge, being quoted around $600 annually for insurance and having to pay monthly through a third party, accumulating interest, was definitely not a viable option. Especially not when the costs quoted for embargoed companies was around $250 annually," he said.
The worry of not having full insurance is a concern, with the various "what ifs" plaguing Lowe.
"Things are made difficult because of the inability to buy insurance. There is an added stress of 'if anything happened what would we do, or we couldn't afford for anything to happen," he said.
It makes going on holidays hard because what if something were to happen while you were gone? We are fortunate to at least be in a rental that has insurance and have our cars insured, but I truly feel for those with no insurance altogether."
Attempts have been made to contact a spokesperson for the insurance industry.
