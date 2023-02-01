The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Flood causes insurance coverage push young couple out of the market Flood causes insurance spike

By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 11:33am
The flood crisis has caused insurance premiums to spike, leaving many locals, such as Sam Lowe, with no choice but to go without.

Murray Bridge local journalist, Sam Lowe was one of many finding themselves at the centre of an unforeseen embargo or a spike in premiums for insurance as some communities face the costly reality of living near a river.

