Big money on the line for Sprintcar sizzler

February 1 2023 - 5:30pm
Matt Egel will start one of the favourites this Saturday night at Murray Bridge Speedway. Picture by Simon James Passehl Photography

Murray Bridge Speedway is gearing up for another big program this Saturday night with 410 Sprintcars, Street Stocks, Junior Sedans and Formula 500s hitting the track.

