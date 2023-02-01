Big money on the line for Sprintcar sizzler

Murray Bridge Speedway is gearing up for another big program this Saturday night with 410 Sprintcars, Street Stocks, Junior Sedans and Formula 500s hitting the track.
The Sprintcar field has increased steadily over the week, now sitting at 20 confirmed entries, thus boosting the prize payout to $5,000 for the A-Main event winner.
Some of South Australia's best will line-up this Saturday including Matt Egel, Luke Dillon, Ryan Jones, Scott Enderl, Daniel Pestka, Chad Ely and Hayden Pitt.
The interstate challenge comes from current Australian Champion Marcus Dumesny who will jump in the Downing Brother's S97 for the weekend, with Queenslander Lockie McHugh and Broken Hill duo Brendan Guerin and Stacey Galliford also joining the field.
In support action, Street Stocks are back with another great line-up, with our junior stars also set to go round in the Junior Sedans.
Formula 500s nominations were not provided in time for this release and will be updated as soon as they come in.
With Sprintcar nominations still open, final starting times are still to be confirmed at this stage and will be published on the Murray Bridge Speedway Facebook page once finalised (expected to be a 6pm start time).
Tickets are on sale now via www.speedwaytickets.com.au.
NOMINATIONS -
Sprintcars
Street Stocks
Junior Sedans
Formula 500s
It's Your Speedway, SA!
- With thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.