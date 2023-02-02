Inflation. Insurers will often adjust premiums to keep pace with inflation

Changes in government taxes and applicable state or territory duties or levies

A reassessment of individual risk of a property, especially following a claim or a natural disaster, or fresh information from government or an expert

The number of claims experienced in that sector of the insurance industry

Large-scale volume of claims due to natural disasters such as flood, storm, cyclone and bushfire

Regional or global factors that affect the price and availability of reinsurance

The value or quantity of what is being insured may have changed