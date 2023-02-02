Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) warns of further difficulties for those in flood prone areas, including residences that my not physically be at any risk of damage.
"Insurance prices risk, and as the risk of extreme weather worsens, insurance can become increasingly costly particularly for those in high-risk areas," A spokesperson from ICA said,
"Each insurer has their own underwriting (insuring) criteria and will use these criteria to determine the risk of individual policies and policy categories.
"Given the intense flooding that many parts of Australia have been experiencing over the past two years, some insurers are specifically reassessing flood risk across their portfolio," they said.
Australia has seen traumatic weather events over the past few years, including devastating bushfires and catastrophic floods which has meant that insurance agencies have been putting premiums up across the nation.
"There are a range of factors putting upward pressure on insurance premiums across Australia, particularly in regions that have a high natural disaster risk," the spokesperson said.
Premiums may be affected by individual, local, national and international factors which may include:
Another reason is that of high rebuild and repair costs across Australia as COVID-19 shortened supply, and currently Australia is under the gripe of a national trade shortage.
CoreLogic reported an escalation of 11.9 per cent in construction costs in Australia between 2021 and 2022.
The spokesperson said that they have been lobbying the government for more measures to increase to protection of homes during extreme weather events.
"The Insurance Council has been calling for greater investment by governments in resilience measures that increase protection of homes and communities from the impacts of extreme weather events like flooding, which have in the past also seen premiums decrease in cost," they said.
"The ICA has called on state governments to amend land use planning legislation to include a mandatory requirement for planning approvals to consider property and community resilience to extreme weather, and to improve building codes so future homes are made more resilient."
According to The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), across Australia in the 12 months to September 2022, insurers made an underwriting loss of $250 million on home policies.
This mirrored the previous 12 months, which showed an underwriting loss across the same category of $315 million.
The ICA recommends insurance customers take the time to understand their individual risks and shop around for cover that best suits their needs.
