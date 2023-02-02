The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

High-risk areas like the Murraylands to foot high insurance premiums

Lauren Thomson
February 2 2023 - 3:30pm
Shacks in the Mid Murray may come at an extra cost for those wishing for the River lifestyle. Picture: Sue Moore-Dolan/Coochie Crew

Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) warns of further difficulties for those in flood prone areas, including residences that my not physically be at any risk of damage.

