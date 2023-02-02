The Murray Valley Standard

Council offers free green waste drop days

February 2 2023 - 11:30am
Murray Bridge council offers free green waste days

Free green organic waste days are being offered by the Rural City of Murray Bridge around four times a year, allowing ratepayers to drop their clean waste at the Brinkley Recycling and Transfer Station.

