EPA seeks community consultation on hazardous chemical

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has released for consultation two new PFAS-related guidelines.
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are manufactured chemicals that have been used in a range of industrial and consumer products since the 1950's.
The chemicals are of concern around the world because they are not broken down in the environment and can bioaccumulate in food and travel through groundwater.
PFAS are a large, complex group of manufactured chemicals that are ingredients in various everyday products. For example, they are used to keep food from sticking to packaging or cookware, make clothes and carpets resistant to stains, and creating firefighting foam that is more effective.
PFAS are used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics. All Australian states and territories are dealing with legacy PFAS issues, and the substances have been found at low levels across a range of land uses.
This is the first time the EPA has provided formal guidelines for site suitability and the re-use of PFAS-contaminated waste soils.
As part of the EPA's PFAS management regulatory strategy, it has today released the draft PFAS-contaminated waste disposal site suitability guideline and the draft PFAS in waste soils guideline.
Australia's Environment Ministers endorsed the first PFAS National Environmental Management Plan (NEMP) in January 2018. It provides governments with a consistent, practical, risk-based framework for the environmental regulation of PFAS-contaminated materials and sites.
The draft guidelines are consistent with the NEMP but provide guidance tailored to South Australian environmental legislation.
The EPA will host two digital information sessions - one on each draft guideline - and invites interested members of the community to join online. The draft guidelines, session dates and further information are available from www.engage.epa.sa.gov.au/guidance-for-managing-pfas-in-sa.
The consultation period will end on 1 March 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.