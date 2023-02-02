Minor water level rise expected in next few days

Minor river and lake rises may occur over the next few days as strong winds, high tides and river inflows which could affect the areas south of Murray Bridge and in the Lower Lakes area.
The South Australian State Emergency Services (SES) has warned the situation will be similar to those experienced last year on November 14 when there was inundation in areas such as the Mundoo Channel Drive.
Gusty winds could also cause some wave-like action in parts of the River Murray south of Murray Bridge, and members of the community may see the impacts in their areas.
The SASES is encouraging people with properties in Mundoo Channel Drive and Sugars Beach - particularly those which have experienced similar impacts due to tides and winds in the past - to be aware of the risk of rising water levels and to monitor conditions over the next few days.
Other roads may also have water across them, and as a reminder the SES said people should not drive, ride or walk through floodwaters.
If people see a levee defect, failure or water going over a levee (known as 'overtopping') due to this activity, which is threatening your safety, call 132 500 for SASES assistance. Call Triple Zero (000) if it is a life threat.
