As water levels in the River Murray are starting to lower and the recovery period has begun, the South Australian State Emergency Services reminds residents to keep an eye on their houseboats.
While there is still around 150 gigalitres of water moving through Mannum and Murray Bridge, levels are expected to decrease at a faster rate to what they rose putting houseboats at risk of damage and even beaching.
SASES member Brad Flew said the main concern that houseboat owners may face is as water levels have increased and their moorings have been adjusted, boats may now get caught on riverbanks, tree roots and trees, even completely beached as the water levels drop.
"The real message at this point in time is to not take your eye off your houseboat at the moment, continually monitor your mooring lines and your heading lines to make sure that your houseboat is going to remain afloat and not get caught on any debris or riverbanks," Mr Flew said.
On top of ensuring houseboats are secured and maintained, river residents have been warned to remain cautious of dangerous conditions continuing into coming months and even when the river has returned to pool level.
Currently, levels in the River Murray can be seen to decrease at around 2 centimetres per day however, it may be about a month's time before levels return to normal.
"The levels, whilst they're falling, they're still high, we're still in a moderate flood level across that Mannum, Murray Bridge and Wellington area so there's still a lot of water around, there's still a number of levees with water up against them or engaged which means there still is a risk to public and safety," Mr Flew said.
"One of the take home messages is that it's not over yet for Mannum, Murray Bridge and Wellington."
