Two animals have been reported to have contracted the Japanese encephalitis virus in the Murraylands region.
The natural lifecycle of Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is between waterbirds and mosquitoes, which can spill over to pigs and horses. It rarely infects other animals.
Pig and horse owners are urged to be alert for JEV in their animals.
JEV spreads mainly through mosquito-waterbird or mosquito-waterbird-pig cycles. Waterbirds, such as herons and egrets, are thought to be an important host species in this lifecycle:
Pigs can develop sufficient levels of the virus in their blood for a short period of time - approximately 4 days - which can reinfect mosquitoes when they feed on an infected pig.
Pigs may rarely spread JEV by direct contact with another infected pig.
Horses can be infected but are known to be a 'dead-end host'. They do not carry a blood infection that will reinfect mosquitoes.
Most cases with symptoms are mild and will recover quickly. However, some horses may develop severe encephalitis that can cause death.
Symptoms in horses and donkeys include:
There are currently no movement restrictions on horses affected by JEV in South Australia.
Horses infected with other arboviruses may also show the same clinical signs. These include West Nile virus - Kunjin strain (WNV-Kunjin), Murray Valley encephalitis virus (MVEV) and Ross River virus (RRV) which are endemic to Australia. It is also important to be aware of the risk of Hendra virus, which may also present with similar signs.
Key measures that will help reduce the mosquito load on your property include:
Minimise horse exposure to mosquitos by:
Other affected animals may show symptoms such as:
There is currently no JEV vaccine available in Australia for animals, and there is no specific treatment.
People working with pigs and horses, including those with a single pet or small herd, should take steps to protect themselves and their animals.
If you suspect JEV (or any other notifiable disease) in your horses or animals, you are encouraged to call your private vet or the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
Your vet can discuss subsidised testing with PIRSA. Laboratory testing to confirm Japanese encephalitis virus and other flavivirus in horses does take time, with results taking a number of weeks to come through.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.