Monitoring for mosquitoes at the various stages of their lifecycle. This can help determine the most effective control methods of and help break the breeding cycle.



To monitor, inspect bodies of water and containers for wrigglers, as well as areas where adult mosquitoes will rest like ceilings and walls. .



Non-chemical measures include removing anything in the open that is filled with water or has the potential to hold water.



Filling in potholes or other areas that collect water. Clearing debris from gutters, downpipes, and drains around buildings so that water doesn't pool, and trimming overhanging tree branches where mosquitoes may rest.



Ensuring effluent drainage is free flowing, flushed regularly and does not pool.

