The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Two Murray Bridge men arrested after break in

SL
By Sam Lowe
February 3 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Murray Bridge men arrested for theft after January break-in. Picture file

Murray Bridge Police have reported two men have been arrested following a recent break-in and theft of property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.