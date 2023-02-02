Two Murray Bridge men arrested after break in

Murray Bridge Police have reported two men have been arrested following a recent break-in and theft of property.
At around 8.30pm on Sunday, January 15, a business on Murray Bridge's Hindmarsh Road was broken into and tools, including power tools, were stolen from the property. The theft was caught on CCTV.
Following investigations into the theft, a 50-year-old Murray Bridge man was arrested and charged with unlawfully on premises, theft and illegal interference on Wednesday, February 1.
The man was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on March 27.
On Thursday, February 2, police searched a Murray Bridge property and allegedly located the items stolen during the break-in, as well as a taser.
A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft (receiving), unlawful possession and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on 7 March.
