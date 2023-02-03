Two Pinnaroo residents faced court on February 2 following multiple petrol drive-offs across South Australia.
On Wednesday, February 1, Murray Mallee Police attended a Pinnaroo address in relation to an investigation into a fuel drive-off and theft crime series, involving up to 47 offences at various locations across South Australia.
Both a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, from Pinnaroo, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of making off without payment and theft.
The 34-year-old woman was also charged with unlawful possession, possession of cannabis and possessing prescription medication without lawful excuse.
It will be alleged that Murray Mallee Police located many items at the property suspected of being stolen, including cosmetics, foodstuffs and other consumables.
Approximately 400 grams of dried cannabis and a quantity of methadone was also seized.
The pair were refused police bail and appeared in the Berri Magistrates Court on, Thursday, February 2.
