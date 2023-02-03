The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Two Murray Mallee residents face court following state-wide petrol drive-offs

SL
By Sam Lowe
February 3 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Pinnaroo residents faced court on February 2 regarding petrol drive-offs. Picture file

Two Pinnaroo residents faced court on February 2 following multiple petrol drive-offs across South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.