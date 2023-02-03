The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Charity soccer match to support River Murray flood recovery efforts

By Sam Lowe
February 3 2023 - 5:30pm
Some big names from the State Government and the South Australian Produce Market are set to hit the soccer pitch to support flood recovery efforts.

