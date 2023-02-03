Some big names from the State Government and the South Australian Produce Market are set to hit the soccer pitch to support flood recovery efforts.
Things are looking to rev up at Coopers Stadium ahead of the Adelaide United versus Western Sydney Wanderers match as the two teams 'Pick A Local, Pick SA!' and 'State Government' face off in the inaugural curtain raiser charity game.
South Australian Produce Market (SAPM) Chief Executive Officer, Angelo Demasi said as an industry SAPM wanted to show their support to Primary Producers affected by and facing hardship due to the natural disasters faced in South Australia.
"South Australian growers have been resilient and continue to provide the State with quality fresh fruit and vegetables and primary produce and we wanted to show our support and appreciation in these challenging times."
Each of the players will be supported through donations and sponsorships, and attendees of the match can add a donation to the Rural Business Support (RBS) Relief Fund when purchasing their game day tickets.
Rural Business Support Chief Executive Officer, Brett Smith, said RBS financial counsellors are working with farmers along the River Murray to help them understand the potential short and long-term impacts of this event for them and their families.
"Recovery from these floods will take months and in some cases years. Money raised through the SA Flood Recovery match will be used by our Relief Fund to assist farming families who are already doing it tough and have been impacted by a natural disaster ... to meet their everyday needs, such as putting food on their own tables, while they recover from the event," Mr Smith said.
