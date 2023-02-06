Marc Jettner, known for his collection of cars and his beloved dogs, who has called the River Murray a good neighbour for 23 years says more warning and better communication could have meant the world of difference for his property at Ponde.
Being slightly elevated up towards the cliff face, Mr Jettner usual outlook is acres of prime dairy grazing ground but since the levee failed just over three weeks ago it is now hidden under murky muddy flood water.
"I was ringing anyone I could to find any information on water heights, and if I was going to flood," he said.
"All I got was flow charts, and vague answers. No one could give me a straight answer."
The height of the water was earmarked to be approximately around the 1974 level by Department of Environment and Water (DEW), but Mr Jettner said he was not told the levee near his residence may not withstand the incoming peak.
"If someone had just told me that there was a risk, that it was more than just a watch and act, I could've prepared much earlier," he said.
"They've had months of knowing this was coming, we barely had a weekend to try and move items, and get out before the road went under."
Mr Jettner's property is a collector's dream, with vintage Valiants and even a motorbike from the Mad Max: Fury Road movie being some of his treasured items.
"I know I have a lot of stuff, and I feel so terrible that I couldn't move all of it out of the water," he said.
"If it wasn't for Clint Baker, from Mypo, lending me a car trailer then there would be cars floating about for sure.
"Now you can see as the water remains high, the oil and the muck that is just wading in the water because I couldn't get all the cars out of the lower area in front of my house."
An evacuation order was made, and Mr Jettner had no choice but to let the water take what was left behind.
His only way back into the property is through a neighbour's paddock, scaling down the cliff face and walking along rocks to gain access.
Forced into temporary accommodation without the company of his beloved dogs, Mr Jettner was thankful a room could be found for him, but he was concerned about how long his luck would last, as SA Power Network cannot access his property to reconnect power because the only road was under water.
"I am really glad I had a place to go to, even just for a hot shower," he said.
"But I am being moved to another temporary accommodation, and I have no real information on when my power is to come back on, because it will likely be weeks before an assessor is able to access my house."
Another concern of Mr Jettner was the lack of attention the north side of the river had received, with no word coming from emergency services since the levee broke and no one in a position to give answers visiting his side of the river.
Because of the floods Mr Jettner had to cancel plans for a new automotive business in Mannum, due to having to take a 120 kilometre round trip and with no set date for the ferries to return.
"We had some money from the government for fuel, but because of the length of time having to travel two hours a day, I couldn't continue it," he said.
"I put everything I had into the levee down my end, all my savings, now I've got nothing."
The work Mr Jettner did to save the DEW levee that borders his property did not go through council, and so he is unable to claim any costs back.
"At least I can say it didn't fail down my end," he said.
Organisations were contacted for comment.
