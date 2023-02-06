The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

More warning and better communication could have made a difference for flood victim

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 7 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
Marc Jettner with the new pond at Ponde since the levee broke drowing prime grazing land. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Marc Jettner, known for his collection of cars and his beloved dogs, who has called the River Murray a good neighbour for 23 years says more warning and better communication could have meant the world of difference for his property at Ponde.

Journalist

Local News

