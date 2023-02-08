Discover what's on in the Murraylands

MANNUM SHOW 100
Mannum Show 100th Centenary Fundraising Dinner
Saturday, February 11, Schache Hall, Mannum Showgrounds, 5.30pm for 6pm start. Support the 2023 Mannum Show and join in on the fundraising. For more information, call 0417 354 732 or email secretary@mannumshow.org.
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee Palmer
Saturday, February 11, 9am-11am,Palmer Hotel; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, February 15 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, February 18, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Track Championship: Modified Sedans SA Title, Speedcars, Modlites, AMCAs, Wingless Sprints, Classic Supermodifieds/Sprintcars at the speedway tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
FRINGE IN THE BRIDGE
Adelaide Fringe Murray Bridge
Friday, February 17 - Sunday, March 19, Murray Bridge Town Hall, the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, the Station, Seventh Street, the Sixth Street Precinct and the Bridgeport Hotel. Prepare for another year of Fringe fun in the Bridge. For more information, visit Adelaide Fringe website.
GETTING ONLINE
Scams - Presented by SAPOL
Wednesday, February 22, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Come along for a talk about scam awareness and how to protect yourself online. Presented by a senior constable from the Crime Prevention Section at SAPOL. For more information, call 8539 1175
ART ATTACK
Murray Bridge Fringe Underground Artist Market
Sunday, February 26, The Station, Murray Bridge, 1pm-5pm. Syckit Art and The Station, join forces to create the first event of its kind in the Murraylands for those who are seeking something a little different from the mainstream. Ran by, and for youth, this hybrid art event will feature the talent of many local young creatives. For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/events/event-calendar/events/murry-bridge-fringe-underground-artist-market
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, March 4, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, March 8, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Women in Business Race Day. Come to Strathalbyn and enjoy a day at the races and show your support for Women in Business. Food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.