Twenty-one-year-old caught drink driving in Murray Bridge

Murray Mallee Police report a 21-year-old man from Goolwa Beach was stopped in Murray Bridge and returned a positive breath test
On Sunday 5 February, Murray Bridge Police stopped the 21-year-old man while he was driving on Adelaide Road, Murray Bridge.
He underwent a roadside breath test and returned a positive breath alcohol reading of 0.118.
He was issued with a six month immediate loss of licence notice and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
Murray Mallee Local Service Area Police will continue to target drivers who choose to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
