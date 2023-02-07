Going to bed one night with nothing more than a headache, quickly changed one young Murray Bridge mother's life forever.
Cheyanne Richter, a well-known calisthenics dance teacher and a usual at the speedway, woke up the next morning still with the headache, and was feeling dizzy. But with a 18-month-old daughter, Amelia, she did not think it was anything too serious.
Brandon, Cheyanne's partner quickly noticed something was not quite right.
"Apparently I was leaving cupboards open, and talking to myself a little bit. I knew I had caught myself standing in front of the fridge forgetting why I was there," Ms Richter said.
"We went to the Murray Bridge hospital, and I was tested for Japanese encephalitis, because that's what all the symptoms were."
With no further answers, and testing negative to Japanese encephalitis and meningitis, Ms Richter was rushed to Adelaide for treatment, where it took a further five days of tests, as the MRI machine were down to show she had suffered a stroke.
"I almost didn't believe them, strokes don't happen to young fit healthy people," she said.
Ms Richter's stroke happened in the Cerebellum part of her brain, which controls your coordination, muscle control, nervous system and balance. It was a very rare occurrence, with only an estimated 1-4% of strokes happing in that part of the brain.
The blood clot coming from a hole in Ms Richter's heart, that was meant to close up as she got older has meant a loss of use in her left hand, and being unable to walk without aid.
Ms Richter has been participating in exhausting rehabilitation physiotherapy, to try and get her movement back.
"Our daughter isn't walking yet either, but she's close, so we are joking about who is going to walk unassisted first, me or her," she said.
Ms Richter is still in hospital, and is the youngest on the cardio ward at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.
"I turn 24 on Thursday, but still at 23, I never thought this could happen to someone so young. You don't hear of it happening, really you only hear of it affecting the elderly," she said.
Because of Ms Richters age and fitness, doctors are positive she will make a recovery, as she strives towards retraining her brain.
A Gofundme has been made, to help alleviate the costs of extensive rehabilitation and travel between Murray Bridge and the city.
