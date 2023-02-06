Big wins for Mypo and Monarto in Round 14 of Murray Towns Cricket

It was a big weekend for cricket in the Murraylands with round 14 of the Murray Towns Cricket competition.
Things are starting to heat up in the competition in preparation for the finals in coming weeks.
Mypolonga and Mannum showcased a great game of cricket at Mannum Oval with the home team managing to score a great 103 runs.
Unfortunately, Mypolonga came out to win against the home team, taking them out by six runs.
It was a bit of a closer game at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds between the Karoonda Magpies and the Wanderers.
While the Magpies scored a decent 132 runs, Wanderers were on the pitch to win, scoring a winning 138 runs to take out Karoonda by six.
Finishing off the A grade games for the day, Monarto played off a great win against Tailem Bend at Homburg Oval.
Things were looking good for Tailem Bend when they scored 135 runs, but Monarto were on the ball, winning by 93 runs for a final score of 228 runs.
Some close games were played off in the B grade with Imperials taking a six run win over Meningie on Meningie Oval.
Meningie did not quite make the century, scoring 77 runs before being bowled out and having the visitors come to the pitch hard, scoring 83 runs.
At Unity College it was an unfortunate day for the Mannum Cricket Club who only managed to score 36 runs before being bowled out by Monarto.
All Monarto had to do was play defensively enough to rack up 37 runs; and did so, winning by six wickets.
Mypolonga played a game as close as close can be at their home oval against the Wanderers.
Wanderers scored 72 runs before turning the ball over to the home team who scored 73 runs, winning by one.
A great game of cricket was played to finish off the day's B grade matches with Tailem Bend just taking the win against Ramblers at Jaensch Park.
Ramblers looked to be batting quite well, scoring 142 runs, but it was Tailem Bend who were just that little bit better on the day, winning by 27 runs for a score of 169.
There were two massive wins in the C grade competition with Jervois and Imperial leaving the day with nine wickets to spare.
At the Jervois Combined Sports Club, Jervois faced off against the Ramblers who only managed to score 52 runs before all out.
Jervois played some great cricket, taking home the win by nine wickets.
At Johnstone Park, the Imperials played just as well as Jervois, taking a nine wicket win against Tailem Bend.
Tailem Bend were on their way for a good performance, scoring 70 runs, but it was not enough to stop the home team taking the win.
Finishing off the C grade competition for the day, Monarto faced off against the Grass Parrots at Murray Bridge High School.
The Grass Parrots played some brilliant cricket and it showed, as they did not let Monarto score any more than 95 runs and took the win by 47, finishing with 142 runs.
There were a couple of great games played in the Under 15's competition with Tailem Bend and Mypolonga facing off at Jaensch Park and Monarto and Mannum at Homburg Oval.
Mypolonga had a good game, scoring 79 runs, but Tailem Bend were out on the pitch to win, scoring 113 runs, winning by 34.
At Homburg Oval things were a bit closer with Mannum scoring 83 runs before the pitch changed sides and Monarto took the win by 27 runs for a score of 110 runs.
Batting off in the Under 13's competition, Karoonda played off against Jervois who were able to score 127 runs to Karoonda's 93, winning by 34.
Meningie and Monarto had an incredible game with both teams able to score 48 runs, finishing the game on a tie.
Things looked a little different between Mypolonga and Imperials with Imperials only scoring 30 runs before Mypolonga took the win by six wickets and scored 120 runs.
Finishing off the day, the Wanderers played off against the Eagles with the Wanderers taking a great win by five wickets.
