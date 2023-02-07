The Murray Valley Standard

Junior tennis tournament returns at Christian Reserve

February 7 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Junior and Doubles competitions have returned at Christian Reserve following a break over the holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.