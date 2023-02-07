Junior tennis tournament returns at Christian Reserve

The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Junior and Doubles competitions have returned at Christian Reserve following a break over the holiday period.
Pennant competition:
Schools 6-51 def Swanport 2-35
Doubles: A Lapinskas, B Hattam v A Ahrens, A Goodridge 9-7; J Altmann, P Reid v E Slattery, T Jacinto 9-1.
Singles: A Lapinskas v A Ahrens 7-5; B Hattam v A Goodridge 6-3; J Altmann v E Slattery 7-6(11-9); P Reid v T Jacinto 3-6.
Reverse Double: A Lapinskas, J Altmann v A Ahrens, E Slattery 6-1; B Hattam, P Reid v A Goodridge, T Jacinto 4-6.
Sportsmen 6-52 def Postel 2-34
Doubles: J Joy, S Dean v R Morrell, T Jones 9-5; L King, A Law v T Garrett, K Jarvis 8-9(7-9).
Singles: J Joy v R Morrell 7-5; S Dean v T Jones 6-1; L King v T Garrett 4-6; A Law v K Jarvis 6-2.
Reverse Double: J Joy, L King v R Morrell, T Garrett 6-4; S Dean, A Law v T Jones, K Jarvis 6-2.
Doubles competition:
Twin Bridges 4-37 Swanport 4-38
M Saye, B Bowman v J Reddin, R Williams 6-1; L Bald, H Law v J Cockshell, Z Bald 3-6; B Bowman, R Howell v R Williams, M Boland 3-6; M Saye, L Bald v J Reddin, J Cockshell 0-6; M Saye, H Law v J Reddin, Z Bald 6-3; L Bald, R Howell v J Cockshell, M Boland 6-3; M Saye, R Howell v J Reddin, M Boland 6-4; B Bowman, H Law v R Williams, Z Bald 5-6.
Player of the Match John Cockshell.
River Aces 5-44 Mobilong 3-35
B Quarry, R Rossiter v B Hancock, S Watson 6-4; R King, Y Przibilla v J Head, A Howell 4-6; R Rossiter, L Graetz v S Watson, B Bowring 6-2; B Quarry, R King v B Hancock, J Head 5-6; B Quarry, Y Przibilla v B Hancock, A Howell 5-6; R King, L Graetz v J Head, B Bowring 6-4; B Quarry, L Graetz v B Hancock, B Bowring 6-2; R Rossiter, Y Przibilla v S Watson, A Howell 6-5.
Player of the Match Lorraine Graetz.
Junior competition:
The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis junior competition resumed this weekend on a different surface.
Due to the flooding of Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis are now finishing the season using the hardcourts at Christian reserve.
Avoca started off well winning three of the five doubles on offer, with all matches being reasonably even.
Avoca kept the pressure on in the singles, winning six of the available nine.
Chad Freund for Schools had a hard tussle with Hayden Law, winning seven to five.
Annie Vowles for Avoca also had to dig deep to defeat Ruby Thiele six to five.
MVP for Avoca Hayden Law, MVP for Schools Zoe Harrington.
Banks and Coorong were two sets all after the doubles.
The closest double was between Cooper Bolt and Oliver Young for Banks against Harry Baumgurtel and Logan Morrell, with Bolt and Young winning six to five.
Coorong proved to be too strong in the singles, winning five of the eight on offer.
Cooper Bolt and Harry Baumgurtel were again involved in another marathon match with Cooper winning six to five.
MVP for Coorong was Callum Oster and Lukus Bald received his team's award.
The closest match was between Sportsmen and Murraylands with Sportsmen being three to one after the doubles.
Murraylands fought back in the singles, winning five of the nine on offer.
Adhira Murugeswaran, Sportsmen, had a tough match against Violet Wilkinson scraping in six to five.
MVP for Sportsmen Sophie Jacobs, MVP for Murraylands Charlie Lovell.
Avoca 9-70 def Schools 5-57
Doubles: S White, H Law v A Law, C Freund 6-4; N Horstmann, B Lienert v Z Harrington, A Bell 3-6; C White, A Vowles v E Baumgurtel, R Thiele 6-2; H Jarvis, N Oster v K Meers, S Borchard 4-6; I Honeychurch, Jade v M Stephens, M Saye 6-4.
Singles: S White v A Law 6-1; H Law v C Freund 5-7; N Horstmann v Z Harrington 1-6; B Lienert v A Bell 6-3; C White v E Baumgurtel 6-3; A Vowles v R Thiele 6-5; H Jarvis v K Meers 3-6; N Oster v S Borchard 6-3; I Honeychurch v M Stephens 6-1.
Banks 5-52 Coorong 7-60
Doubles: E Slattery, D Harrington v B Morrell, K Jarvis 4-6; T Kruschel, LBald v E Morrell, A Jacobs 6-4; C Bolt, O Young v H Baumgrtel, LMorrell 6-5; C Meyers, C Saye v C Oster, M Smith 4-6.
Singles: E Slattery v B Morrell 3-6; D Harrington v K Jarvis 6-3; T Kruschel v E Morrell 2-6; L Bald v A Jacpbs 6-2; C Bolt v H Baumgurtel 6-5; O Young v L Morrell 4-6; C Meyers v C Oster 3-6; C Saye v M Smith 3-6.
Murraylands 6-52 Sportsmen 7-61
Doubles: C Mundy, T Garrett v H Rigney, O Coull 6-4; R Vowles, E Franke v T Rowe, T Freund 4-6; H White, J Young v S Jacobs, I Garrett 2-6; V and P Wilkinson v A Murugeswaran, A Maczkowiack 0-6.
Singles: C Mundy v H Rigney 6-4; T Garrett v O Coull 6-1; R Vpwles v T Rowe 6-2; E Franke v T Freund 2-6; C Lovell v B Phillips 6-4; H White v S Jacpbs 6-4; J Young v I Garrett 2-6; V Wilkinson v A Murugeswaran 5-6; P Wilkinson v A Maczkowiack 1-6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.