Child exploitation arrest reported by Murray Mallee Police

A Murray Mallee man has been arrested for alleged child exploitation.
Detectives from the SA Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET), a partnership between SAPOL's Public Protection Branch and the Australian Federal Police, arrested the man over the child exploitation material on the morning of Monday, February 6.
Murray Mallee Police have alleged the man was in possession of child exploitation material contained on several devices.
The 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with possessing child exploitation material and was refused police bail to appear in the Berri Magistrates Court.
Every photograph or video of child exploitation material captures an actual situation where a child had been abused.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 - You can remain anonymous.
Advice and support for parents and carers on how they can protect their children online can be found at ThinkUKnow - https://www.thinkuknow.org.au
