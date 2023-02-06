The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Child exploitation arrest reported by Murray Mallee Police

By Sam Lowe
February 6 2023 - 5:30pm
A 46-year-old Murray Mallee man has been arrested for alleged child exploitation. Picture file

A Murray Mallee man has been arrested for alleged child exploitation.

