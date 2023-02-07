Following the announcement of some massive mergers at the end of 2022, the River Murray Football League (RMFL) is ready to kick off a historical year of football for the Murray Mallee region in 2023.
This year, the RMFL has welcomed not only a new President to the executive team, but also two and a half new clubs into the program.
While the Southern Mallee Suns, the Mallee District Storm and the Coorong Cats are looking for a fresh start in the RMFL, President Phil Gogel said these are just some of the historic moves to be made this year, with some other major events on the horizon.
"Who's not excited about the progression of football in this league, we certainly are at the executive and I know the clubs certainly are, different colours out on the footy field, it's going to be great and different," Mr Gogel said.
"It was plain to see that right from the start the new clubs were going to be welcome, it's good to see the clubs accepting change and that can be difficult for some groups and individuals.
"Some of the existing delegate clubs probably have some members that are intrepid about the whole thing but generally, the response from the presidents and the committee people that I've spoken to and the rest of the executive have spoken to and the way they've acted, they're very keen and they understand it's a historic year, they're very excited," he said.
While the RMFL are looking forward to expanding their roster, plans are underway for two clubs outside of the league to play off in Murray Bridge for the Neil Kerley SANFL tribute match.
Though it is still to be officially confirmed, Imperial Football Club's Johnstone Park looks to have been chosen by the SANFL to hold the one off tribute match played by West Adelaide and Adelaide football clubs to celebrate an AFL legend and someone who spent a lot of time in the Murraylands region.
"Look, having the tribute match, it's great, it showcases the area and we're discussing maybe getting some locals in for a curtain raiser but we haven't made up our mind on what we're actually going to do on that," Mr Gogel said.
"A lot of people that are watching the SANFL games are all involved in our footy on Saturdays as it is and this'll be a chance for River Murray people who haven't seen a lot of SANFL games to see one in our own backyard, and they're two pretty good sides, West Adelaide on the up and of course the Crows, but I'm a Port Adelaide supporter myself.
"It's a great way for us to showcase the area, have visitors to the town and have people support local businesses," he said.
In a year of opportunity for the Mallee clubs joining the league and the opportunity to watch and support an SANFL game within the region, the RMFL is also creating a new opportunity for women in the sport.
While the Murraylands Swans women's football club plays in the Hills Football League, the RMFL are seeking to create an opportunity for women to play for a club of their choice as part of a five week program.
"We're going to be starting up a come and try set up with each of the clubs recruiting some women now and do some training sessions, some scratch match games and they'll be able to choose which club they go to so hopefully that will generate some interest," Mr Gogel said.
"So that'll be a five week program and that's going to be starting at the end of February so that we don't interfere with the netball, so there'll be no poaching, one will just blend into the other, so we're hoping that'll be another small historic part to this historic year.
"We could well be [looking at an RMWFL] in the future. It's currently being set up by Nick Dillon and Shane Uren - who's our Football Operations Coordinator. They started this program off with about nine girls last year in the Riverland and within a season they've got 80 girls participating ... so if that successful model is just as successful here, we should be seeing plenty of Friday nights with girls running around and playing some footy," he said.
Round one of the 2023 RMFL competition is set to kick off on April 15 with the SANFL Neil Kerley tribute match planned for August 13.
Some other big events to look forward to this year include the Under 11 Junior Carnival on August 27, and the Mail Medal Night on September 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.