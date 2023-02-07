"We could well be [looking at an RMWFL] in the future. It's currently being set up by Nick Dillon and Shane Uren - who's our Football Operations Coordinator. They started this program off with about nine girls last year in the Riverland and within a season they've got 80 girls participating ... so if that successful model is just as successful here, we should be seeing plenty of Friday nights with girls running around and playing some footy," he said.