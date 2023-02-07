Since before the difficult times of COVID, Bev Villaver has been doing her slice to help communities around the Murraylands and Coorong districts.
Over the last few years, Bev has become a well known, 'loaf-able' face at the Tailem Bend Community Centre for her contribution of bread on mass for those in need.
Bev said that since she has retired she has needed something to do and the thought of country people missing out on something as simple as bread motivated her to take charge of the issue and support towns like Mannum, Murray Bridge, Tailem Bend and Meningie.
"What motivates me is to just share what we have - I don't have a bakery or anything - I just went to Bakers Delight and asked if there was a chance I could pick up the day-old bread, so it's still perfect, and they said 'we have one day that you can do it'," Bev said.
"I thought to myself a few times 'what's wrong with you Bev' because I also delivered to Mount Barker as well, and this was probably a year ago ... I thought Mount Barker wouldn't have so much need, but there are always people that need it.
"It's nice to share what you've got and have it come back to you, and I don't expect it to be coming back in loaves of bread, but it's nice to share because there are those, especially the country people, we do miss out and that's my, call it motivation but it's not, it's something that I like doing," she said.
While Bev is looking forward to contributing to the many communities she supports for some time longer, she hopes that her actions will encourage more people to take it upon themselves to help those in need, even with something as simple as delivering bread.
Bev said that 2022 was a difficult year for her as her mother sadly passed away, but that in the six weeks she was away supporting her family through the tough time, others stepped up to take over from her and keep supplying bread to those in need.
"Some of the Filipino community rallied and did it for me, and it helps not just places like the Tailem Bend Community Centre and in Murray Bridge, but people who are here on short term work visas, they get it too, which was wonderful," she said.
"It's a domino effect, it's nice to be able to have somebody else take it from me, like last year, six weeks I was away, someone else took over. It's nice to be able to help if you can. We always have a need."
