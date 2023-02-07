The Murray Valley Standard

Doug Issell takes out top podium place that the Australian Masters Criterium Championship

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 7 2023 - 3:30pm
(Left to Right) Austin Decker (with his Dads medal), Tim Decker and Club Chairman Doug Issell.

Murraylands Cycling Club's Chairman, Doug Issell, has come home with a medal after winning the South Australian Masters Criterium Championships 2023 at Victoria Park.

