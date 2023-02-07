Murraylands Cycling Club's Chairman, Doug Issell, has come home with a medal after winning the South Australian Masters Criterium Championships 2023 at Victoria Park.
Doug took the win for his age group of 80-84 year old's over the past weekend at the championship race.
Joining Doug on the podium was Tim Decker, AusCycling's Performance Endurance Track Timed Events Coach, who was coached by Doug in his younger years.
Tim raced well and achieved second in his age group, 50-54 year old's, also at Victoria Park over the weekend.
Over the past six years, senior cyclist, Doug Issell has competed in eight Age Group State Championships, in both Criterium and Road.
So far, Doug has placed second in two championships and has won an outstanding six of them.
Due to a snapped Achilles tendon, Doug has missed out on two years of competition, but is thankful that cycling helped him get going again.
"Everyone on a bike at my age is a winner," Doug said.
