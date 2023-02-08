A new Queensland fruit fly outbreak has been declared in Swan Reach, after maggots were found in commercially grown apricots.
Growers and residents are urged to search their address on the interactive fruit fly map to understand the restrictions now in place within the 1.5 km red outbreak and 15 km yellow suspension area.
Fruit fly officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PRISA) will be applying organic bait and checking fruit in the newly affected area and continuing their work in all other red outbreak areas.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) General Manager of the Fruit Fly Response Nick Secomb said growers must continue to check fruit for the presence of fruit fly so that outbreaks like these can be found early, before they have a chance to spread.
"It's important that people in Swan Reach do not move restricted home-grown fruit from their block or backyard," said Mr Secomb.
"If you live in a red outbreak area, please keep your fruit and vegetables on your property and don't share, sell or give them away.
"Local residents travelling in and around the Riverland need to be familiar with restrictions on the movement of fruit and the management of fruit waste - check the fruit fly website if you are unsure about how to dispose of your fruit responsibly.
"Likewise, travellers visiting the Riverland are reminded of the restrictions with bringing fruit into the region and that quarantine bins are placed at the entry roads in the state and travellers are expected to make use of them by getting rid of any fruit or fruiting vegetables they may be carrying."
Primary producers impacted by current fruit fly outbreaks or flood are encouraged to contact the free Family and Business (FaB) support program. Learn more at pir.sa.gov.au/fabs or call a Riverland FaB directly: Robyn Cain 0411 633 085; John Chase 0419 848 672; Brent Fletcher 0439 409 430.
For the most up to date outbreak advice and other information visit www.fruitfly.sa.gov.au or call the Fruit Fly Hotline 1300 666 010.
