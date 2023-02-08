The Murray Valley Standard

Apricots in Swan Reach found to have fruit fly as new restrictions brought in to manage spread

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 8 2023 - 11:30am
Fruit fly have been found in Swan Reach Picture: File photo

A new Queensland fruit fly outbreak has been declared in Swan Reach, after maggots were found in commercially grown apricots.

Local News

