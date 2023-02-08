The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Slow return to normality for flood affected tourism and businesses with vouchers coming

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
February 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tourism Development Manager for the Murray River, Lakes and Coorong Tourism Alliance, Bill Nehmy. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Packed cars and busy streets quickly became the norm during the school holidays, with tens of thousands of people visiting Mannum and surrounds for a peak at the once-in-a-lifetime flood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.