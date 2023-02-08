Packed cars and busy streets quickly became the norm during the school holidays, with tens of thousands of people visiting Mannum and surrounds for a peak at the once-in-a-lifetime flood.
The support of the tourists helped drive the efforts for recovery in affected townships and surrounds, as the usual water-based tourism operators were forced to shut with safety regulations banning most from the water.
Murray River, Lakes and Coorong Tourism Alliance Tourism Development Manager Bill Nehmy said that it would take time for the region's recovery, but with funding from the state government and ongoing discussions to help the region, the River Murray would bounce back.
"One size hasn't fitted all, and a range of challenges have affected different industries sectors," Mr Nehmy said.
"Houseboating has obviously been off, along with a lot of shacks and caravan parks, water sports being closed, yet you've had shops open in the main street and tourism operators who aren't near the water still open."
Mr Nehmy said the entire high flow and moderate flood event had been rather tricky in terms of trying to plan for recovery.
"It has been really hard, because it means different things for different people across the tourism sector," he said.
Which means the recovery process for the Murraylands may not be a simple return once water recedes and restrictions ease.
"We don't know when houseboating is set to return, there's talk to say it's expected around Easter," Mr Nehmy said.
"But until the river situation is clarified, in respect to debris and moorings, access to areas and even infrastructure, we don't know."
The roads across the Mid Murray which need to be repaired will also likely stunt the return of holiday home useage, as an estimated 150 kilometres will have to be assessed before traffic is allowed as normal.
The recovery and the process of repairs, means hundreds of trade and government workers will likely take up accommodation that tourists would usually use.
"What does this mean for the local tourism in our market? We don't know." Mr Nehmy said.
"Not everyone will be ready at the same time, and there's a lot that is still unclear even though the water is going down, we just have to remain hopeful that we will be getting more information shortly, and will be able to see a timeline for different affected industries."
Mentioned weeks ago, by the state government. the South Australian Tourism Commission may announce a voucher program for the Murraylands and the Riverland, and its likely to come in three separate stages similar to those seen in the Barossa, and post Cudlee Creek bushfire recovery.
"We are hoping that those vouchers will enable tourists to be a more nimble with the different industries and operators, since not everyone can comeback at the same time," Mr Nehmy said.
"The flexibility for the three rounds is great, because if people miss out on the first round of vouchers, they can sign up for the next."
