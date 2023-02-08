The Murray Valley Standard
What's on

Discover what's on in Murray Bridge this Fringe season

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fringe returns to Murray Bridge. Picture file

With the Fringe season returning to Murray Bridge, it is that time of the year where friends and families come together to see what might be of interest in this year's program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.