With the Fringe season returning to Murray Bridge, it is that time of the year where friends and families come together to see what might be of interest in this year's program.
This year, a range of fun, family friendly activities will be hitting the town of Murray Bridge, whether you are a fan of art, music or circus, this year's biggest program yet will make for fun for all.
Fringe fun in the Bridge kicks off on Friday, February 17 and will run through until Sunday, March 19.
Augmented Reality Murals, a Van Gogh Paint and Sip, and a display of Barbara Hanrahan's works are just some of the artistic displays on for the full duration of the Fringe season.
Other events starting from day one are the Monika Morgenstern: I Dwell on Possibility - an art showcase that focuses on exploring phenomenology - and a one-woman comedy cabaret show, Closure at a Self-Serve Checkout, for the more mature audiences.
On Saturday, February 18, the Bridgeport Hotel is set to come alive with the sounds of Janis Joplin with the tribute show, WE ARE WOMAN HEAR US ROAR.
For older audiences, why not take things back and enjoy the sounds of Greg Hart in Concert, or the stunning tribute that is Simply Sade.
If the parents are not so much into the music but would prefer a laugh, you can drop the kids off at Unpredictable Magic or Mr Snotbottoms Stinky Silly Show while you crack it up at Redneck Greenie - Confessions of an Ozymoron.
The family-friendly event of the year returns to Murray Bridge with Fringe on Sixth Street.
A public celebration of colour and fun performed by Adelaide Fringe and local Murraylands performers.
Other fun, funny celebrations include Funny Adelaide on Tour, a stand-up special, and the Dodgy Drag Divas, a self explanatory evening of hilarity in drag.
For fans of classic Down Under rock, the Murray Bridge Cabaret Collective presents Aussie Rock, or perhaps classical is more of interest, then the Murray Bridge Piano Sanctuary Launch Concert is the place to be.
Some other performances to keep an eye out for are Bird / Song, a stunning musical presentation, and BIMBO, an exploration into feminism and femininity.
If you are looking to get more information about tickets and venues, visit the Adelaide Fringe website here and enjoy the Murray Bridge Fringe season.
