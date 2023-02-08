An estimated 150 kilometres of road has to be assessed in the coming weeks, as flood waters recede and access is slowly allowed back into inundated areas once safety measures are met.
Mid Murray Mayor, Simone Bailey urges patience for all drivers in the area as many roads remain closed for the time being.
"There's been significant damage to a lot of roads, and we want people to keep off them, not only for safety but we know the water can damage the road base, and added traffic may damage the roads further," she said.
"The roads will open, but for now we need for people to remain off them, so that essential services can operate to the best of their abilities to get the roads, and infrastructure open for everyone."
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure and Transport also reminds locals and visitors to not enter closed roads.
"Road users are reminded to obey all road signage, always drive to the conditions and never attempt to travel through flood waters," they said.
"Even though the surface of a road may appear dry, the community is urged not to attempt to travel on any closed roads, as the underlying pavement may be unstable from being submerged under flood water for a long period."
"While the Department understands that current road closures and detours across the region are inconvenient, these are required for the safety of the community and to limit further damage to road infrastructure."
"All road closures will only be in place as long as necessary," they added.
A map of current road closures is available at traffic.sa.gov.au.
For the latest information and advice during River Murray floods, visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
