The Murray Valley Standard
Health

Lifeblood to visit Murray Bridge - book your appointment

February 9 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Give blood in Murray Bridge and help save lives

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is visiting Murray Bridge next week, and is looking for volunteers who would like to help change at least one person's life for the better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.