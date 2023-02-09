The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

State Government acknowledges confusion over ownership of levees during flood crisis

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
February 9 2023 - 5:30pm
Premier Peter Malinauskas at the latest flood update. Picture by Lauren Thomson

At the latest flood update, Premier Peter Malinauskas hinted towards a review post flood recovery into the complicated issue of levees, and who is directly responsible for them.

