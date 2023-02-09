At the latest flood update, Premier Peter Malinauskas hinted towards a review post flood recovery into the complicated issue of levees, and who is directly responsible for them.
Department of Environment and Water has responsibility over the majority of the agricultural levees, but other levees along the River Murray lands can either be owned by councils, or local residents.
The Department of Primary Industries (PIRSA) was asked why they have taken over control from the DEW, in regard to agricultural levees.
The Premier admitted the ownership issue is a complicated one, and is overdue for a review.
"The levee system throughout the state is quite diverse, particularly its ownership structure, we have levees of course owned by local council, in other instances, they're owned by farmers and in some instances they're owned by the state government," Premier Malinauskas said.
"And what we are actively turning our minds is, does the current regulatory ownership structure around levees in South Australia best serve responding to events such at these, but also best serve in the interest of local communities.
"I think that this flooding event has drawn attention to levees, in a way that was probably long overdue," he said.
As of Thursday, January 9, 68 catastrophic levee defects have been identified along with 168 major, 57 moderate and 84 minor from around 700 inspections, not included is the Wellington Levee that failed just a few days ago.
The Premier noted the confusion between the different types of levees along the River Murray, but acknowledge their importance to the primary producers in the area.
"It is important to remember that some levees serve different functions, there are agricultural levees and there are flooding levees, and often they get confused. But we do believe PIRSA, has a role to play particularly around agricultural levees, they are ultimately a piece of infrastructure that serves the interest of agricultural production in South Australia and they are important." he said.
"As we come out the height of the flooding crisis, we are turning our minds to the way levees are governed in South Australia."
