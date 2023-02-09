The Murray Valley Standard

New funding for disaster mitigation projects

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated February 10 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New funding may ease disaster recovery during natural weather events. Picture: Sue Moore-Dolan/Coochie Crew

Almost $5 million in funding is now available for projects aimed to help South Australians better prepare for natural hazards, and reduce their risk and impact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.