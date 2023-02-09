Preparing primary industries for the impacts of compounding and complex disasters (Department of Primary Industries and Regions), $770,000 to take an industry-led approach to explore the risks of compounding and cascading disasters on people, production, profitability and supply chains.

Building a flash flood forecasting and warning capability and enhancing riverine flood forecasting and warning services in South Australia (Department for Environment and Water), $245,000 to pilot flash flood forecasting systems for two catchments in Adelaide to test innovative flood warning capabilities.

Exploring the feasibility of establishing a Not for Profit Microinsurance Provider for South Australia (Good Shepherd), $142,500 to look at the feasibility of establishing a not for profit, mutual microinsurance scheme, to cover home, contents and vehicle insurance for people on low incomes.

Disaster resilience training for SA community museums (ArtLab Australia), a $138,157 pilot project aimed at strengthening disaster resilience in small metropolitan and regional museums that are prone to disasters by providing training and resources to staff and volunteers.

Youth in Emergencies Development Program (Australian Red Cross), $654,630 to create a community of young, informed changemakers in the emergency preparedness landscape to provide leadership and influence future policy and practice.