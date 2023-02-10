The Murray Valley Standard

Community groups encouraged to apply as grants open in Murray Bridge

By Sam Lowe
February 10 2023 - 11:30am
Community and Environment Grants open in Murray Bridge. Picture file

Community groups from around Murray Bridge have been encouraged to apply for Community and Environment Grants as the March round opens.

