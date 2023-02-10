Community groups encouraged to apply as grants open in Murray Bridge

Community groups from around Murray Bridge have been encouraged to apply for Community and Environment Grants as the March round opens.
A variety of grants are available for initiatives that benefit the Murray Bridge community including: Community Grants, Sport and Recreation Facility Grants, Environment Grants Youth at Risk Grants, and Riverfront Activation Grants.
Mayor Wayne Thorley said community organisations are the lifeblood of the region, with grant funding ensuring many ideas, projects, and events that contribute to the wellbeing and quality of life for Rural City of Murray Bridge residents could be realised.
"We see a wide range of local activities that have a strong economic and social impact delivered through this program every year, including environmental initiatives, sporting infrastructure, community events and many others," Mayor Thorley said.
"I hope to see a diverse range of applications for this funding round, supporting community-led projects from all corners of the region".
Rural City of Murray Bridge Community and Environment Grants are capped at $5,000 each, with the recipients required to match the amount dollar-for-dollar or in-kind. Previous grant recipients must acquit their prior grant before applying for another.
An information session for prospective applicants to gather information, ask questions, and discuss opportunities for grant funding, will be held at 12pm on Thursday, February 15 in the upstairs meeting room of the Town Hall.
To be part of the information session please RSVP by Monday 13 February to Simone Zrna on 8539 1182 or email s.zrna@murraybridge.sa.gov.au. For more information or to download an application form visit www.murraybridge.gov.au
