The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Mannums flood recovery a long, difficult but positive step forward

SL
By Sam Lowe
February 10 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Murray Council Mayor, Simone Bailey, with Mannum's Christmas decorations. Picture by Sam Lowe

Flood recovery is a top priority for all River Murray communities, with it being so important in Mannum that not even the Christmas decorations have come down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.