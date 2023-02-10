Flood recovery is a top priority for all River Murray communities, with it being so important in Mannum that not even the Christmas decorations have come down.
As floodwaters recede and the focus shifts from prevention and security to recovery, the Mid Murray Council is utilising every possible resource to ensure as fast a recovery period as possible, but things are not that simple.
Mid Murray Council Mayor, Simone Bailey, said that every council staff member has been redeployed to support the community during the recovery period, but it is now time to shift the focus to projects funded by ratepayers to ensure ratepayer money is going towards what it should be going towards.
"We are literally just at the beginning of recovery. I think levees coming down is just the first thing ... over the next two weeks we'll be looking at roads and we've got 150 kilometres of roads that have to have a dry zone before we can even assess those," Mayor Bailey said.
"Purnong Road for example, took one and a half days to clean 2 km for it then to be assessed, so you think about 150 km, that's a lot of work to assess those roads.
"It will certainly take longer to recover than it took for the water to come down," she said.
Mayor Bailey said that she will be advocating for the State Government to financially support the Mid Murray Council in full throughout the recovery period as the ratepayers would not be able to take a financial hit that size.
So far, the State Government has provided significant support to the Mid Murray region whether it be through support grants or financing the construction of temporary levees.
As the community moves forward into the clean-up stage, Mayor Bailey said there is a light to the difficult situation, positivity and mateship has prevailed in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime natural disaster.
"People have seen things that you probably never want to see again. Friends supporting friends, communities supporting communities. And I've seen some really good stories too," Mayor Bailey said.
"Up in our top end, a sporting club asked for some money for power and council couldn't put that money in, so the Mid Murray Suicide Prevention group rallied around and they found the funding with help pf the council so that people have a place to stay while they clean up their residences upstream.
"There was a couple of years ago when I didn't know why I was getting out of bed each day. Right now, I have a reason to get out of bed and that is my community, it's why I put my hand up for this role," she said.
"The flood has been a terrible thing but to be able to advocate and lobby and do all those things to help my community is what I put my hand up for. It's been a baptism of water."
Due to the flood event, the Mannum Progress Association have been working hard to support the community but due to travel constraints have been unable to remove Christmas decorations around town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.