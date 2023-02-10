Life returning to normal as quickly and safely as possible is a top priority for the Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) as floodwaters dry up and recovery works begin.
Throughout the course of the River Murray flood event, Murray Bridge, like many river communities, was struck with inundation that has damaged key infrastructure along the riverfront putting community safety at risk.
RCMB Mayor, Wayne Thorley, said over the past months ensuring the community is safe and unharmed by floodwaters has been a priority of council, but looking to the future, the new priority is to ensure impacted lives can return to normal as soon and as safe as possible.
"No one wants to walk into a tragedy unfurling, I always compare it to a Batman show and the slow action 'Kapow', but now we have moved on from that, to be more informed, more prepared, and it's now about us getting back to our normal work," Mayor Thorley said.
"It's now about preparing our community to do what we need to do and have a more positive approach to things. I think it's important we think of those who have been severely impacted by the river event and my heart goes out for all of them, all of my staff's do too, but we have to continue with the work that council's do.
"I think moving forward there is some trepidation about how things will be funded, but ultimately, we're still there to do the work, the work has to be done. I think we're prepared to do that, we're organised to do that and we have a great workforce to do that," he said.
While the idea of funding council's flood recovery may imply an increase of rate costs, both Mayor Thorley and the RCMB's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sedgman, have confirmed finances will be sought after from State and Federal Government sources and if not, council's budget, with no plan to increase rates.
Mr Sedgman said council will explore the opportunities to redirect existing budgets and resources to the recovery period, rather than causing further financial impact from the Murray Bridge community.
"Ultimately, our recovery will be driven by the level of State and Federal Government support, and that is absolutely foremost in our discussion with the State Government at this time," Mr Sedgman said.
"Recovery will progress in Murray Bridge over the coming months and the timeline will be significantly driven by both State and Federal Government support that is needed. If we are left to our own resources, it's going to take a long time."
Mayor Thorley said all river communities and councils will be lobbying State and Federal Governments in a serious way to increase support and funding for the clean-up process.
"We've had lots of empathy and verbal support, we've had no formal correspondence regarding to how we're going to be funded for recovery," Mayor Thorley said.
"We've seen some great things from the Premier regarding the whole area but not on a direct basis for our part of the river."
Mayor Thorley said while repairs may take significantly longer without or with little State and Federal support, council can assure the community is safe and will not be forced to pay increased rates and that that is all that matters.
"I'd rather we took longer than to put a surcharge on to create an expedient repair job, I think the community expects us to take our time, be responsible and carry out the necessary works as we can afford to do so, not just to tick the box, get it done early so that someone else can use it," he said.
