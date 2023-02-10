With flood waters still present in the Murraylands, the next phase of recovery from the once-in-a-lifetime event was being discussed by local primary producers as they look towards the future.
Many of the producers have gone without clear communication from government agencies on the recovery process.
Gathering at the Imperial Football Club, many came to simply see their fellow neighbour and industry leaders to get off the farm for a few hours to mingle and see likeminded friends.
Steve Hein, the part organiser of this event, and chair of the Mypolonga Progress Association was present, and was extremely happy with the turnout, and thankful to the government agencies who turned up for face to face discussions with concerned producers.
"Before the levees broke and inundations, the farmers that are now living that were crying out, desperately look for how it was going to proceed after this point after it all happened," he said.
"Obviously then, perhaps no one saw the magnitude of what we are now experiencing in the community, from Mannum to Wellington, and through different interactions it came to me that farmers who are on the land, living it now, had no clarification and no clear guidelines as to what the trigger points are going to be, if the levees breach and if the dewatering was going to happen.
"Today is about firstly letting everyone unwind with friends, acquaintances and neighbours, and secondly telling them that they are not alone, and today is about them talking to the decision makers and government agencies about what they need for individually for recovery."
Mr Hein and his Mypolonga community were hit rather hard by failed agricultural levees, with none managing to withstand the power of the neighbouring river.
"The river has impacted all of those reclaimed pastures, not a single levee has survived and the families involved with that, some are long-term with having family that may be living on the farm or nearby. Some going through the 56 flood, they understand to some extent what they had to go through then and that's been passed on," Mr Hein said.
"But with this year and what has been different is that we have technology, so we have all this technology that we as a community, a business or government don't seem to utilising. We can go and drill holes under rivers without damaging the river floor, lay cables under roads and being able to pin point where they are.
"We need some of type of technology to be brought into this, so we don't have to risk dozer drivers or truck drivers on the levees, when we are trying to build them up at the last minute. There just got to be a better way of doing this going forward, and that's the bigger better type of scenario."
Every type of livestock production in the Mypolonga area, including Wall Flat and Toora, has all been affected by the grazing land that is now under water.
Joanne Pfeiffer was another organiser of the event and whose farm on Long Flat has been inundated since the levee broke.
"It's good to seem everyone, good to see their faces and be able to talk to them, because many here are going through the same experiences. But its even good to see others not directly affected here, because we need to be one community and its going to take this horrendous disaster to draw us together, we are a very strong community as one," she said.
