Come gather round to hear the Voice

It has been years in the making and, it seems, there will be many more years before the Voice takes its final shape, if ever.
Latest news about the proposed indigenous advisory panel to the federal government is that its design may not happen until after any successful Referendum vote on the merits of creating the body.
Aboriginal culture has existed for 60,000 years - it may take an extra few years to get the idea right in the minds of supporters.
Some possible facts have emerged from the vitriolic debate surrounding the panel.
One suggestion is that the body could be a first step towards a treaty between Aboriginals and the people of Australia.
Does this have implications for the men and women on the land in the vast countryside of South Australia?
The concept of terra nullius was overturned in the High Court's Mabo decision in 1992 to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' continuing connection and rights to land through Native Title.
The latest incarnation of this belief are the lines, "Always was, always will be", regarding the ownership of Australia.
Just as the High Court handed down judgement in the Mabo case, there could be involvement for this judiciary in any relationships requiring clarification between the advisory panel and parliament.
Some critics have said this opens the proposal to unwanted directions.
But, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says, the vote is a "question from the heart".
Perhaps a question of emotion for all of us.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
