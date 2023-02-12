It was a busy Sunday of celebration at Resthaven Murray Bridge as Grace Ormsby hit a centennial milestone.
Growing up on the family farm in Snowtown with her sister and brother, Grace Ormsby said she remembers a busy start to life.
"My father was a WWI veteran and met my mother when he returned from service," Grace said.
"He went on to work for the Snowtown council, and my mother and us kids tended to the home, looking after our three cows, chickens, and our dog, Jim."
When Grace was not busy on the farm, she attended her local school until grade seven, when she found full-time employment as a cleaner.
After a busy work week, she traded her uniform for a ball gown.
"My friends and I would dress up in our best frocks and attend all the dances we could get to. We particularly enjoyed when there was live music-most places had a pianist back then," she said.
At 22-years-old, Grace relocated to Adelaide, where she began working in a boarding house.
"I met my Terence then, and we married only a year later. I quit my job and we found a family home in Kilburn, where we raised our son and two daughters," Grace said.
Mr and Mrs Ormsby made the move to Murray Bridge 25 years later, when it was just the two of them.
"We weren't big travellers, although we enjoyed a trip to Melbourne and Perth once. We were happy to stay home and watch the footy and cricket together," she said.
Now, Grace Ormsby resides at Resthaven Murray Bridge, where she continues her love of spectating.
On reaching her milestone birthday, Grace said she does not have any secret to health and longevity, but that she just wakes up in the morning, and lives life as it comes.
"You have to let things happen as they will," she said.
Although she does not have any tips on reaching 100-years-old, she does have a message to the young ones.
"Let them work it out like we did!"
Many happy returns, Mrs Grace Ormsby.
