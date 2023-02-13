The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Water is 'safe to drink' but residents may notice change in smell and taste

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
February 13 2023 - 12:30pm
Flood conditions impact could impact taste and smell of drinking water. Picture by William Bailey

SA Water customers around Murray Mallee region may notice a temporary change in the taste and smell of their tap water, as a result of flooding down the River Murray.

