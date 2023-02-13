SA Water customers around Murray Mallee region may notice a temporary change in the taste and smell of their tap water, as a result of flooding down the River Murray.
Though the flooding has caused a significant decrease in river water quality, SA Health have confirmed the water remains safe to drink.
SA Water's Senior Manager of Infrastructure, Planning and Strategy Doctor Daniel Hoefel said the temporary change in water characteristics may be apparent until the river water quality improves over the coming weeks and months.
"Our water treatment plants are designed to manage a range of water quality challenges throughout the water treatment process - including at the source - and for many months, we've been undertaking rigorous testing and monitoring to best manage any potential aesthetic impacts on our customers' drinking water supply," Doctor Hoefel said.
"This includes adjusting our water treatment processes and undertaking operational work as required, such as flushing fresh water through our connected pipeline network to optimise the water age and ensure a stable level of disinfection before it reaches people's taps.
"We advised our local customers prior to the flood event that there may be changes to their tap water supply, and we are now seeing that the continued deterioration of water quality is presenting challenges in our ability to maintain the normal aesthetic water characteristics in some areas," he said.
Doctor Hoefel said that as a result of the River Murray flooding, some SA Water customers in areas that are directly supplied with treated river water may experience an earthy taste or odour to the drinking water.
"This will likely continue for some time, as receding flood levels bring more organic material into the river system," he said.
