The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Fresh coffee and vintage cars at the Palmer Hotel

February 13 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a lovely day in the sun for fans of classic cars and a fresh cup of coffee in Palmer for the Cars and Coffee catch up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.