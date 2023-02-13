It was a lovely day in the sun for fans of classic cars and a fresh cup of coffee in Palmer for the Cars and Coffee catch up.
The Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey, was able to get out and about this weekend to photograph some of the spectacular engines on display and their owners.
If you have photos from events around the Murraylands, you can share them with our readers, by filling out a form online and attaching up to ten photos. You can access the form here.
We love seeing the smiling faces of the people in the Murray Valley Standard community.
Photos and stories selected for publication may appear on The Murray Valley Standard website and/or newspaper.
